Mango Animate Sets to Launch a Powerful Whiteboard Video Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/09/2020 --Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker (Mango Animate WM) is a dynamic whiteboard video maker set for its highly-anticipated release this week. The simple yet powerful animation software allows for easy creation of whiteboard videos by providing pre-designed templates, drag and drop tools, 2D characters, voiceover options and more.



Mango Animate WM offers a vast library of hand types in various sizes and gestures. Creators can personalize their content by selecting a hand that is representative of their own. The whiteboard video maker will effectively captivate viewers with vibrant, lively animation effects that can be incorporated into scene transitions, intros, and outros. Plus, with a massive free media library accessible, creators will have every tool they need to build an attractive whiteboard animation video right from Mango Animate WM.



On-demand whiteboard video making is arguably the most significant benefit of Mango Animate WM. Freelancers can instantly create stunning animations for clients and publish it online, offline, or as a GIF. Digital marketers can use Mango Animate WM to quickly develop videos to convey messages relating to products or services. Audiences are more likely to engage with a video than text on a landing page or in an email, making whiteboard videos a powerful conversion tool.



In addition to digital marketing, a whiteboard video maker is a useful tool for teaching. Educators can rely on Mango Animate WM to create a flashy visual component for lesson plans. Organizations can also use it to connect with employees or to welcome new hires in a fun manner. Mango Animate WM provides an unbeatable potential for sharing in all realms of communication.



"Even someone new to animation can use our whiteboard video maker to create professional-quality videos," says Ken Glenn, CMO of Mango Animate. "Our software is proven to foster engagement for business, personal, and educational projects alike. Animations bring stories to life in a capacity that nothing else can."



Mango Animate WM will soon be available for a one-time purchase, granting buyers lifetime use of the product. Interested buyers will also be able to try the whiteboard video maker for free.



To learn about the upcoming Mango Animate WM, please visit https://mangoanimate.com/



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is the premier provider of animation software on the web. Their newest whiteboard video maker, Mango Animate WM, is coming soon for worldwide download.