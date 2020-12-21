Mango Animate Sets to Launch Animated Character Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/21/2020 --Animation innovators Mango Animate are getting ready to expand their software offerings with animated character software. The Mango Animate Character Animation Maker (Mango Animate CM) is chock full of amazing features that will make animating characters easy and fun. The animated character software is expected to be available for download and use in the very near future and it's highly anticipated.



"We're very excited," says a smiling Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "It feels great to know that after all the work we've put into this, it will finally be available to our valued customers."



The Mango Animate CM supports both PNG and PSD file types. Users simply need to import their static images into the animated character software and convert them into spectacular animated characters by adding bones and pins, editing positions and animations. Or they can choose to use any of the characters available in the animated character software. There is a full library of pre-made motions and facial expressions available that can be dragged and dropped on the timeline so editing is super easy.



Animators will have full access to a variety of resources for animating their characters including a large collection of fully rigged, professionally designed characters. All they need to do is choose a cartoon character, animate it, and it can be used for any project. Users can also make use of endless customization of their characters – the animated character software lets them switch outfits and accessories with just a click. It also contains vibrant facial features and stunning decorative items that can be used to create unique animated characters in no time.



This animated character software uses in-built Inverse Kinematics (IK) to make the poses and movements of animated characters more natural and rational. This makes animation more accurate and natural. The animated characters created with Mango Animate CM can be used in a variety of ways, and this is supported by the different formats that they can be exported in, including MP4, MOV, PNG, or GIF. They can then be shared anywhere quite easily.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a pioneering animation software company. They offer several animated video makers for educational, business, and personal use. The Mango Animate CM is the latest in their suite of products.