Mango Animate Sets to Launch Animated Person Creator

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/26/2021 --Mango Animate Character Animation Maker (Mango Animate CM) is an animated person creator designed to bring static images to life. This software also includes a collection of premade character templates for a quick and straightforward animation process. Mango Animate's forthcoming animated person creator will be compatible with their previously released software, Mango Animation Maker, so characters can conveniently be saved and used in various projects.



An animated character is the most effective way to communicate with a broad range of audiences. This tool can act as an emotional link between a product and a consumer in virtually any industry. People resonate better with messages that are delivered by humans or human-like characters. With Mango Animate CM, users can fully personalize their creation by uploading a PNG or PSD file containing images of people, animals, mascots, and more. When going with a template instead, creators are faced with infinite customization options.



The animated person creator includes a vast selection of outfits, accessories, hairstyles, facial features, and much more to choose from. Mango Animate CM makes it easy for marketing teams to align their creation perfectly with the brand's image and message. Plus, the software includes simple drag-and-drop tools for features, facial expressions, and body movements, so even those with no animation experience can build a character in as little as a few minutes.



That's why Ivan Leung, Mango Animate CTO, says, "At Mango Animate, we believe people in business should stick to business, so we've got the animation aspect covered. All you need is an idea or a vision, and our advanced animated person creator will guide you through the rest."



Mango Animate CM implements an Ik (Inverse Kinematic) function to allow animated characters to pose and move in a natural, logical manner. This technology sets Mango Animate apart, as the characters can effortlessly move with precision. Audiences will better connect with a realistic character, making them more likely to engage and turn into customers or clients.



Users can easily add audio to bring their character to life and exacerbate the associated emotional component. This software feature is just another way Mango Animate CM aims for authentic and genuine character creation. Plus, the animated person creator allows users to save their projects in MP4, MOV, PNG, or animated GIF formats.



To learn more about the animated person creator, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is the leading provider of animation software on the web. The company has developed multiple software to accommodate all industries and types of creators.