Mango Animate Simplifies Making Text Videos with Its Text to Video Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/18/2021 --Mango Animate is dedicated to simplifying the video-making process for unique storytellers. The continuous evolution of products has led them to develop flawless text to video software that enables users to input attractive text within their videos. The end result is increased engagement and user retention which helps presenters from various segments excel in their own respect, and achieve their goals whether it is explaining, educating, marketing, sales, or more.



"It's not only visuals that explain things in the video, but the text is another important dimension that contributes to the video's success. Mango Animate understands the audience's behavior and feels the need to allow them to understand videos in a noisy environment, which also works for those who watch autoplay videos on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. This leads us to develop our text to video software," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



Mango Animate's text to video software allows users to change the properties of the complete layer of text or just a few characters. Users can modify elements of text such as color, position, and size. It is the perfect tool for video makers who intend to only use text in their videos. The software is built to add attractive and animated text with lots of ease and flexibility. It is a kinetic typography video maker, featuring stunning pre-animated text in video templates with an attractive and customizable look.



It is topped up with animation effects like sliding in, bouncing, typewriter effect, and text-to-speech service to give a visual treat to viewers. Its best-in-the-class motion typography animation puts any text immediately into action. Video making jumps to the next level with its vast icons library that complements the software as it automatically selects the best icons on the basis of the text.



About Mango Animate

Based out of Hong Kong, Mango Animate is dedicated to providing users with an affordable and convenient video-creation experience that gels with today's connected audience. In addition to the text-to-video software, it offers a wide range of video animation software that enables users from various segments to create beautiful videos.