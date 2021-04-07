Mango Animate Software Functions as Whiteboard Animation Studio

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2021 --Good quality whiteboard animation has become something of a necessity in today's communication landscape. This as anyone who wants an effective way to transmit messages turns to whiteboard videos. There are several options available for acquiring quality animation services, including the use of a professional whiteboard animation studio. Another option is to use whiteboard animation software like Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker (Mango Animate WM). Each approach has its pros and cons.



Using a professional whiteboard animation studio takes most of the workload off the person who wants the video made. Many whiteboard animation companies offer a full range of services from scriptwriting to the final production of the video. There are even whiteboard animation studios that guarantee audience engagement or the customer's money back and marketing plans to ensure videos get the most reach. A whiteboard animation studio usually has a team of experts with persons specializing in different aspects of video production. All of this means that while there is some involvement in the process, the video owner has very little work to do.



With that said, the average whiteboard animation company takes anywhere from four to six weeks to produce the final video. Of course, they may offer expedited service, but usually at an extra cost. Another consideration when thinking of using a whiteboard animation studio is the cost. They tend to be rather expensive. Experts though recommend not going with a whiteboard animation service that is inexpensive solely for the price as lower prices may mean lower quality.



Mango Animate WM is a viable alternative to an expensive, time-consuming whiteboard animation studio. In fact, one could consider it their personal whiteboard animation studio, right on their computer. With this software, users can create whiteboard animation videos in minutes, not weeks. And with a myriad of handy tools at their disposal, no animation expertise is needed. Mango Animate WM has a free version; it also has PRO and Enterprise versions with even more advanced features. The paid plans come at affordable prices and a single payment gives lifetime use.



According to Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate, "Our main aim with Mango Animate WM was to offer a practical substitute for whiteboard animation studios."



For more information, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a solutions-based software company. They offer options in animation software that suit any user in any industry.