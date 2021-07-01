Mango Animate Text GIF Maker Simplifies Text GIF Creation

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2021 --With the rising popularity of social media comes new trends almost every day. One of those trends is GIFs. They pop up on social media sites, in messaging apps, and generally all over the internet. A search for GIF on any search engine will return millions of results. So, people can find a GIF for just about any topic. What's even more fun, though, is creating a text GIF from scratch. Mango animate makes this easy with their text GIF maker, Mango Animate Text Video Maker (Mango Animate TM).



"GIFs are fun," says Lynn Tang, Customer Service Head at Mango Animate. "We want to enable our customers to explore this avenue of fun."



With this text GIF maker, users can explore their creativity to the fullest. They can choose to use a template or start a project from scratch. Once they've chosen a style for their text GIF, they can import the text along with any images or video clips they want to use. The text GIF maker will accurately generate subtitles for any audio that is included. This is handy since the GIF won't play audio.



Users are able to customize their text in any way they like in this text GIF maker. They can play with font styles, sizes, and colors. Once they're satisfied with the appearance of the text, they can apply vibrant animation effects that will bring the GIF to life. They can also add background images, decorative icons, and special effects. The finished GIF will surely stand out.



A text GIF with just text will be boring, no matter how good the animation is. Mango Animate's text GIF maker features a massive collection of animated cartoon characters that will add fun and excitement to the GIF. Several fascinating character animations will make the GIF and its message more attractive.



Different social media sites have different upload requirements such as size and format. When using this text GIF maker, persons can rest assured that their GIF will be optimized for all social media platforms. They can select the appropriate settings for the desired platform. Since it is a text GIF, they would choose the GIF format when exporting.



For more information, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is constantly looking for ways to bring its customers up to speed with the latest trends in animation.