Mango Animate Text Video Maker Creates Interesting Typography TikTok Videos

TikTok has developed into one of the most popular social networking services available today. With millions of users worldwide, people can use this app to express themselves through short videos. Typography videos are high on the list of content people like to watch on this platform for several reasons. Mango Animate TM is very simple to use and helps everyone, regardless of the skills level, create beautiful typography TikTok videos within minutes with pre-animated templates.



Users are required to just have their written content ready, pick a suitable template from the library, import the text, and the software does all the hard work and turn into an appealing typography TikTok video. The software also allows users to modify every aspect of the template, from motion typography styles to backgrounds to text font size, color, and a lot more, and also create a video on an empty canvas. In addition, the software has been embedded with an advanced TTS service that converts text into a very realistic speech.



"Social media videos are pushing boring simple text posts and videos with static texts to the side. Add a touch of vibrancy to your TikTok content, be it stories, news, product introduction, movie reviews, or something informational, with our industry-leading text video software and publish attention-worthy typography TikTok videos. The software is free, so there is no reason why you should not try it out today," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



Users can also beautify their typography TikTok videos with an extensive icon library and add a personal touch to them using the built-in powerful voice-over tool. For narration of the content by an amazing 2D animation character, the software comes with a comprehensive library of cartoon characters and hundreds of captivating character animations.



There is a lot more to appreciate about this text video maker. For more information about the software, please visit Mango Animate.



