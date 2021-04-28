Mango Animate Text Video Maker Helps Businesses' Social Media Presence Grow

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2021 --Having consistent content to post on social media can be a difficult task, but the software designers at Mango Animate have taken it upon themselves to make the content creation process as easy and efficient as possible. Businesses can now turn to Mango Animate's newest software, Mango Animate Text Video Maker, for all their text video animation needs. It is completely free to download and has a user-friendly interface for a smooth video creation process.



This text video maker can help all types of businesses complement their social media strategy with captivating kinetic typography videos. Mango Animate Text Video Maker has amassed a collection of pre-made animated text video templates, and they are all fully customizable to suit individual business needs. The text animation template can be customized with a single click, and all the user has to do is pick from a collection of motion animations to enhance their video with visually engaging effects such as text sliding in, bouncing, typewriting, and more.



Created with user convenience in mind, the software even has a Text-to-Speech feature that allows text to be read by natural-sounding voices integrated into the software, and the feature has dozens of languages available for translation purposes. The text video maker comes equipped with a large media library containing royalty-free icons and lively animated cartoon characters that will engage viewers and add personal detail to every video made on the software. The end result is adjustable with various aspect ratios suitable for any and every social media platform, including Instagram, Tik Tok and YouTube.



Ken Glenn, CMO of Mango Animate, believes that efficient video making is key to any social media strategy. "We know our clients are wanting to put out more content as quickly as they can while delivering premium value - that's what our text video maker is here to do. Anyone can create awesome kinetic typography within minutes and level up their social media."



For detailed information about Mango Animate Text Video Maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a software development company that focuses on developing dynamic video animation software for businesses across all fields. They offer video makers that help businesses create explainer videos, promo videos, training videos, whiteboard videos, character videos and more.