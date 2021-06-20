Mango Animate Text Video Maker Helps Users Create Text Videos Easily

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/20/2021 --When it comes to visual experiences, everyone responds differently and enjoys different content styles. Nowadays text videos are popular among people. More and more marketers use text videos to tell their brand stories. The new text video maker from Mango Animate now is available to help with the demand for video storytelling. Making content with animations can be timely and expensive, but with the help of this new text video maker, it will be faster, easier, and affordable to produce.



The text video maker includes lots of features such as cloud storage, built-in stickers, video backgrounds, text animations, special effects, audio recording, templates, and more. Mango Animate Text Video Maker can help support business goals by growing through creating videos. This software is not just for those in marketing, but it's great for teachers, students, small business owners, and entertainers.



"Having text with video is essential if you want to reach everyone. These days people don't watch videos while sitting down at their computer desks anymore. They watch content while on the go, on their phones with the sound off. If you do not have text with video, people will scroll to a different video," says Ivan Leung, the CTO of Mango Animate. "We are excited to present this impressive option for people to generate captions fast and at a low price."



There is also a free package available which offers a generous amount of features. If users want to experience more excellent features, this software also offers three paid plans for them to choose from. Users are able to use unlimited online templates and decoration animations. And the text video maker will automatically match videos with perfect icons to create videos with great motion typographies and lively visuals. Meanwhile, this software can help craft captivating TikTok Videos and other social media visual stories.



To grab more information about this text video maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an animation software company that offers remarkable quality software programs fast and efficiently. It provides free versions in addition to paid packages. Mango Animate is always passionate about helping people create quality animation and explainer videos. Mango Animate's software solutions contain an extensive library to choose from templates, transition effects, animation effects, vector images, and more.