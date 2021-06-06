Mango Animate Text Video Maker Sets to Shake Up Social Media

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/06/2021 --Social media is the new marketplace. It's where many activities take place, from socializing to marketing and sales. Those who want to be in a position to get noticed must therefore have a strong social media presence. The best way to do so is with animated videos. These have been proven to be more engaging than simple text. But there is a place for text as well. Mango Animate gives users the best of both with their text video maker.



The Mango Animate Text Video Maker (Mango Animate TM) takes static text and turns it into fascinating videos that grab and hold the attention of social media users. It's easy to use and may very well be the secret weapon that social media gurus have been waiting for. Audiences are guaranteed to gravitate to the videos produced with this amazing tool.



The text video maker comes with an array of helpful tools so that even a beginner can make outstanding text videos. Numerous pre-animated templates only require the user to add their text. Of course, they can customize the templates as preferred to produce a unique video. In mere minutes, they will have a video that's sure to make social media users stop scrolling and pay attention.



The powerful text-to-speech (TTS) software included in this text video maker features several realistic accents in dozens of languages so users can choose the perfect sound to appeal to followers. The text video maker will accurately generate subtitles for audio files as well using its speech-to-text service.



Users can edit their text to their liking with the handy editor. After importing text to the text video maker, they can change font styles, colors, and sizes. Then they can choose different animation and transition effects to make the text move attractively. There's a variety of images, icons, and characters that can be used to enhance any text video.



Mango Animate TM optimizes text videos for social media. Users can choose the export format, size, orientation, and other settings to meet the upload requirements of different platforms.



Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate points out "this text video maker is everything that a social media person needs."



For more information, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is in the business of providing animation software in any area that it's needed.