Mango Animate TM Creates Amazing Kinetic Typography TikTok Videos

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/07/2021 --Mango Animate, since its origin, is striving to enhance the experience for consumers and brands alike by introducing software that produces professional animation video content in an uncomplicated way. Recently the company has rolled out a text video software program which is a fresh and innovative way to create high-quality typography TikTok videos. Developed by a team of software experts and after thorough testing by the QA team, the software is now available for public use for free.



TikTok is a fantastic platform with 1.5 billion downloads and a global user-base. There is no doubt that TikTok attracts people of all ages. Now is the right time to leverage TikTok and create an audience on this amazing platform. However, to make the video more inclusive, fit for a global audience that makes a profound impact, it's essential for content creators to add dynamic text to their videos, and brands can create elaborate kinetic typography TikTok videos for effective promotion. However, many out there just don't know where to start. Mango Animate has provided a text-to-video tool that empowers amateur to advanced equal users to make any motion typography TikTok video they want in a few simple steps.



"This software will be a game-changer for everyone without any video design experience and knowledge and even for those who were previously creating their content on complex video editing software but found them too time-consuming. With this software's countless options for customization - from text size to font style to motion typography animation effects, it offers creative freedom while still maintaining a sense of consistency that makes users feel connected to other TikTok users worldwide," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



Mango Animate Text Video Maker(Mango Animate TM) will make TikTok videos even cooler. Users can choose from different fonts, built-in templates, animated cartoon characters, icons, and a lot more embedded in the software to make their videos visually appealing and customized for their targeted audience. Users are able to customize the background, add music, images, videos, and a lot more to the video when designing a typography TikTok video from scratch.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is the foremost developer of innovative software solutions that help its clients design engaging animated videos. Their software comes with high-level tools and features that enable users to reach out to a broader audience through beautiful animated videos.