Mango Animate TM Helps Create an Amazing Kinetic Typography Video

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2021 --Mango Animate TM enables users to produce an exciting kinetic typography video in a snap. By using this advanced software, anyone is able to create astonishing videos containing motion typography that will captivate and engage their audiences. Despite the advanced capabilities of the new application, no technical skills are needed to use it, allowing people from diverse backgrounds to access it.



"We understand that making typography videos interesting to a variety of audiences is a challenge," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate. "That is why we create this text video maker to allow individuals and organizations to easily create their own kinetic typography videos which will enable them to communicate in an entertaining and compelling manner."



Anyone can convert their text to an exciting kinetic typography video in an instant. With a stunning array of pre-animated templates to choose from, even complete beginners will have no problems getting started. The templates are fully customizable, encouraging users to create typography animation that meets their individual requirements.



Creating a truly exceptional kinetic typography video is easy thanks to the availability of a wide variety of animation effects such as sliding in, bouncing, and typewriter effect. Apart from these effects, eye-catching icons and characters can also be included to make the animation even more immersive and exciting. This text video maker will automatically match the icons to the text, making the selection of icons a breeze. The added characters can be animated, giving a professional feel and added depth to the video.



This software also has an industry-leading Text-to-Speech service that allows users to create speech with a click of a button. There is a wide variety of languages and accents to choose from, ensuring that the voice-over matches the style and enhances the kinetic typography video. Users can also upload their own images and videos to create their own intro and outro for the typography animation. Once created, the kinetic typography video can be formatted and uploaded to any social media platform such as YouTube, TikTok, Vimeo, Instagram, and more.



For further information about this kinetic typography video maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Mango Animate is a software company dedicated to the creation of state-of-the-art animation software. Its mission is to enable individuals and organizations to communicate more effectively using the power of animation.