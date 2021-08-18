Mango Animate TM Is a Must-Have Text GIF Generator

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2021 --GIFs are one of the most popular features of the social media landscape right now. They're also big in other places where a quick, bite-sized pop of humor is appreciated. Everything's better in 3D and GIFs are no different. A quick check on any search engine will return thousands of catch 3D GIFs. But for persons who'd like to make their own, a text GIF generator like Mango Animate Text Video Maker (Mango Animate TM) is a must-have.



Mango Animate's text GIF generator comes with loads of animated video templates that make GIF creation quick and easy. The templates can be used simply as a guide and users can modify any part of them that they'd like. Each template comes with beautiful typography animation to enhance text GIFs.



Users of Mango Animate's text GIF generator get unlimited access to an ever-increasing collection of high-quality royalty-free icons for use in their GIFs. What's more, Mango Animate TM will choose the perfect icon based on the text of the GIF. It's a simple yet effective way to hold audiences' attention.



Perhaps the most popular use of GIFs is on social media. Different social media platforms have different upload requirements, but with this text GIF generator users can adjust their GIFs to meet any such requirements. They can change the aspect ratio with a click, and customize the size, cover, and other settings as needed.



GIFs are supposed to be fun and entertaining. What could be more fun than adding animated cartoon characters to the text GIF to help convey the message? The text GIF generator from Mango Animate has hundreds of characters and character animations. They'll add an extra layer of amusement to text GIFs.



This text GIF generator is equipped with a powerful and user-friendly text editor. Users can either import their text or type directly in the editor. Then choose attractive font styles, sizes, and colors to make the text stand out. The final step is to add animation effects to bring the text GIF to life. Mango Animate TM features scores of animation effects.



"We specifically designed this text GIF generator because we realize how impactful GIFs have become," says Selena Lee, Chief Designer of Mango Animate.



To learn more about the text GIF generator, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a pioneer in animation software with a wide range of animated video makers.