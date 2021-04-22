Mango Animate TM Is Perfect for Making a Typography Lyric Video

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/22/2021 --An increasingly popular trend nowadays is the typography lyric video. The style is turning up more and more in high-end music videos and is useful for other types of videos as well. One might wonder how to make a typography lyric video. The soon-to-be-launched Mango Animate Text Video Maker (Mango Animate TM) will make it possible to create a typography lyric video quickly and easily.



"I find typographic lyric videos so appealing and I realized others do too," says Selena Lee, Chief Designer of Mango Animate. "So, it was a given that this new text video maker would have the ability to make them."



Once the lyrics and audio have been prepared and are ready, making the typography lyric video is a breeze. Users can choose to import text only, audio and video, or record audio right in the software to create the project. They can always make use of any of the great templates included in the software if they need help with creating their video.



Mango Animate TM features a handy editor that can be used to edit the imported material. This includes separating the text into appropriate sentence groups to match the music. That way the text will appear on screen in harmony with the music during the typography lyric video. The separation can be done manually by the user or automatically by the intelligent software.



If a user chooses to record the audio for their typography lyric video directly in the software, the dynamic voiceover tool will create the exact sound that they want to achieve. They can opt to record their voice or use the top-notch text-to-speech technology. With dozens of voices in different languages and accents, Mango Animate TM will give users full control over the soundtrack of their typography lyric video.



The appeal of a typography lyric video can be said to lie in the attractiveness of the text. With Mango Animate TM, users will get outstanding text animation in various styles. They also get the perfect icons, fabulous backgrounds, and catchy motion graphics. Plus, they can import fonts and images to make the typography lyric video more unique.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate specializes in designing animation software that is versatile and easy to use. Their latest offering is a stunning text video maker.