Mango Animate TM Will Transform Article to Video Within Minutes

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/29/2021 --An article to video converter is key to efficiency in any marketing strategy. Instead of spending time transcribing a blog into a complicated video editing software, with the upcoming Mango Animate Text Video Maker (Mango Animate TM), businesses and marketers will be able to simply copy and paste written content to create dynamic animated text videos. Within minutes, businesses will have visually stunning animations to upload to their websites or social media profiles.



Mango Animate TM will help marketers create professional-grade videos in a matter of minutes. The article to video converter requires no previous coding or design experience and has a very user-friendly interface, with plenty of pre-made video templates for users to choose from. The Text-to-Speech feature makes the video creation even easier, as now, no voiceover recording is necessary (although the option to record a voiceover is available, as well). Instead, users can choose from several natural-sounding voice options to read the input text over the video created and save time. The software even has a collection of media available including animated icons and dynamic characters that truly elevate the storytelling.



Mango Animate's article to video converter is essential for any busy marketer looking to streamline and increase the efficiency of the content planning for their marketing calendar. Instead of keeping useful information in only a blog format, they can amplify it to more visually-inclined audiences by adjusting it for Instagram, Tik Tok, YouTube, and more. Mango Animate TM offers aspect ratios compatible with all these platforms to ensure users can simply upload their video creations to those platforms without fuss.



Diversifying formats in which audiences consume information are incredibly important. Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate, strongly believes that converting articles to videos is key to maximizing brand reach. "Businesses spend so much time writing such informative, wonderful articles, but most customers never get to that information because they aren't visiting the business website. Instead, they're going to social media like Instagram. Through repurposing the articles for visual mediums, businesses can get wider audience reach."



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate develops software to help meet businesses' video creation needs. They offer various animation software in which users can easily craft professional-grade animated videos for their business practices.