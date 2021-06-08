Mango Animate Typography Video Maker Is a Game Changer

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2021 --Typography videos have taken the world by storm. From social media to advertisements and even educational purposes, they're proving to be the new way to grab audiences' attention and keep them hooked. Software giant Mango Animate recently released its typography video maker. It's rapidly becoming the preferred way to easily create engaging text videos. With Mango Animate Text Video Maker (Mango Animate TM), no animation skill or experience is needed, just a vivid imagination.



"Our aim is to simplify animation for our users," says Chief Designer of Mango Animate, Selena Lee. "So, we design them with great features that are easy to use."



This typography video maker provides a step-by-step guide to producing awesome videos. It also has eye-catching typography animation templates. These only require the addition of text as they have preset text animations. However, users can customize them to suit their tastes. They can add various media from the built-in library or import media from their computer.



The addition of video intros and outros is fully supported by the typography video maker. This lets users quickly introduce themselves and their product or service as well as end their videos with compelling calls to action. And with flexible size and orientation settings, the finished videos are fit for any social media platform. Users can choose to export their videos for sharing or have them hosted on the Mango Animate cloud.



The text editor in this typography video maker is amazing. Users can type directly in the editor or import their text. Then, they can edit font styles, sizes, and colors. Once they're satisfied with the appearance of their text, they can add animations, decorations, and dazzling transition effects. Images, stickers, and icons are available to enhance the appearance of the typography video.



The Mango Animate typography video maker features powerful text-to-speech (TTS) services. There are many languages and dozens of realistic accents to choose from. This gives users full control over the sound of their text video and lets them connect with their audience more easily. The typography video maker also converts speech to text. It accurately generates subtitles for voiceovers and imported audio files. Voiceovers can be done in French, Arabic, and English.



For more information, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an industry leader in animation software. They're always on top of current trends.