Mango Animate Unveils an Animation Maker with a Multi-Track Timeline

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/01/2020 --Mango Animate is a fast-growing software developer with proficiency in developing innovative video software. Today, Mango Animate has unveiled an animation maker for creating animated videos and GIFs. The animation maker can be used across industries including education, medical, business, entertainment, and more to explain products or services. Users can design explainer videos, training videos, character videos, promo videos, and whiteboard videos – all for free.



The animation maker provides thousands of free media elements, including SVGs, symbols, images, SWFs, animation widgets, charts, shapes, and effects, to enable users to enrich their projects and make them more engaging. They can logically explain their animation video content on the infinite canvas provided and manage them from part to whole or vice versa. This will ensure that viewers understand the message clearly.



"After thorough and intensive research, we are happy to finally launch the most effective animation maker for our users," said Ken Glenn, CMO of Mango Animate. "The software will help many people revolutionize the way they present their brands, services, and products to their audiences. We understand their need for competence in the digital market, and our animation maker will help them achieve their objectives."



The animation maker comes with beautiful built-in templates to save users the hassle of creating templates from scratch. Their templates are user-friendly and easy to customize to include brand logos, images, roles, colors, and more. Mango Animate has ensured that every user, pro or not, can create stunning animated videos using the tools provided. The multi-track timeline helps them keep things such as cameras, backgrounds, animations, and foregrounds under control. And whenever users need support or guidance, the company's support team is always on hand, ready to assist.



Mango Animate's animation maker is an innovative solution for marketers and entrepreneurs who want to take their creativity to the next level. While it takes them just a few minutes to design captivating animated videos, users also have flexible video distribution options to ensure their projects reach viewers across all channels. They can publish them to the company's cloud platform and share them on their websites or social media, or distribute them offline.



For more information, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a reputable software developer that empowers its clients to create stunning animated videos and share them with their audiences. The company offers excellent tools and solutions that help to design videos and GIFs within a short time.