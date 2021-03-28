Mango Animate Unveils an Anime Character Generator from Photo

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/28/2021 --As the name implies, Mango Animate's anime character generator is a good tool to create excellent animated characters. This anime character generator from photo also supports users to make their special characters from photos and images.



This animation software empowers users to access thousands of pre-made templates, a library full of free stock photos and videos, pre-built characters, illustrations and gestures, and much more. Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate says, "One feature that distinguishes us from other competitors is that Mango Animate Character Maker not only helps users animate the pre-made characters but also the characters from their photos. It is so exciting to bring the real human or animal characters from static photos into moveable characters."



Users only need to simply import their images or pictures into the software, add bones and animate the characters by adjusting the bones. Even professional animators will be surprised at this easy-to-use character maker. Actually, new beginners are able to create character animations with the help of Mango Animate's anime character generator from photo.



Mango Animate's anime character generator from photo is very helpful in making modern films, cartoons, and videos. Some of the scenes that are very dangerous and impossible to be shot for the films can be easily created with 2D graphics. This anime character generator from photo is extremely helpful in designing educational lectures and presentations so as to make students more involved and engaged. Mango Animate's anime character generator from photo will bring your projects to life with 2D characters and skeletal animations lightly.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is one of the top animation companies. Each of their products is formulated with total customization in mind. Its tool kits contain four software programs including Mango Animate Animation Maker(Mango Animate AM), Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Video Maker(Mango Animate WM), Mango Animate Character Maker(Mango Animate CM), Mango Animate Business Video Maker(Mango Animate VM). Different software programs are designed for making different types of videos. The research and development team of Mango Animate has been working for providing the best software to users.