Mango Animate Unveils the Online Animation Maker for Visual Communication

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2020 --Storytelling has long been a valued and engaging form of advertisement utilized by businesses and individuals to generate brand awareness and engagement amongst consumers. In today's market, the ability to produce unique and thought-provoking content that resonates with appropriate audiences has become more challenging.



Accordingly, Mango Animation Maker has been developed by Mango Animate as an online animation maker for businesses in search of multimedia solutions for their marketing strategies. This online animation maker leads industry standards by offering a wide range of easy-to-use tools that allow users to create professional-looking animated videos and gifs, making it the perfect software for business marketing, product promotions, interactive teaching directives, and more.



What brings the true value of this online animation maker to light, is that the software removes the difficulty of using intricate program functions that normally exist in over-developed animation software, without reducing its professionalism in making animated videos. Users are given access to thousands of animation widgets, images, effects, over 40 types of characters, caption and voice narration expressions, as well as scene transitions, all while staying organized with the multi-track timeline. The online animation maker empowers users to design any video and gif for their products and services.



Selena Lee, chief designer of Mango Animate, says, "Our overall goal as a company is to provide our clients with software that is tailored to their needs. At Mango Animate, we understand the importance of providing relatable content to our customers. We want to give our users the opportunity to create visual content themselves, but still keep it cost-effective and easy-to-use. And that's exactly what this online animation maker delivers."



Rather than charging users with hefty subscription fees, Mango Animate makes the online animation maker accessible to all with free, professional, and enterprise versions that are tailored exclusively to each user's needs. For those users who want to unlock more functions and resources, they only need to pay $99 once for the professional version upgrade. For businesses, not only does the enterprise version have unlimited access to all the resources, templates, media assets, it also allows users to add up to 10 users to the account. It means a lifetime license for ten users with a one-time payment of $299.



For more information about the online animation maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate has been contributing to the online creative industry by offering professional software products. It is a company that prides itself on listening to its community to continuously advance the product release, to satisfy and enhance the creative visual communication with audiences.