Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker Is Expected to Soar

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2020 --The animation industry is growing rapidly and becoming more versatile. Animation is being used in more sectors for more purposes in recent times. The Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker, developed by Mango Animate, is getting set to have a huge impact in this booming business. It's loaded with features that will make it appealing for amateurs and experienced animators alike.



Outsourcing animation video projects to professional animation companies can prove an expensive venture. The Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker allows anyone to create their own whiteboard animation videos quickly and easily with a simple drag and drop interface. No coding or technical skills are required, only the ability to follow a few steps and a good imagination.



The Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker is ideal for use in any sector and features a wide range of professionally designed templates that span several industries. Users can customize these templates to suit their individual needs and create whiteboard animation videos that are polished and captivating.



Whiteboard animation videos are basically centered on ideas being drawn on a whiteboard, similar to a conventional whiteboard. This whiteboard animation maker comes with a large selection of male and female hand types in different sizes with various gestures that make the impression of a traditional whiteboard more pronounced. The appeal of animated videos, in general, is the humor that animations can bring to any situation, however serious. The Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker has hundreds of stunning animation and transition effects that can enliven anything from uninteresting educational content to healthy eating ads.



According to Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate, "Whiteboard animation is big business. Our whiteboard animation maker puts this technology at everyone's fingertips." The Mango Animate whiteboard animation maker also contains a free library with thousands of media items, a powerful voiceover and editing tool, and the ability to share easily to multiple platforms. Videos can be exported as GIFs, online videos, and six formats of offline video. This is shaping up to become one of the most widely used options in this expanding industry.



For more information, please visit https://mangoanimate.com/



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a pioneering animated video platform. They offer affordable software solutions for creating various types of animation videos. The Mango Animate WM is the latest in the suite of services they provide.