Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Program Increases Customer Engagement

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/29/2021 --There is nothing more efficient than visual stimulation to increase customer engagement. Advertisements that attract customer attention are essential to business success, and Mango Animate provides a whiteboard animation program that makes the creation of these promotional advertisements easy and convenient.



There are no prerequisite skills to use the program – Mango Animate WM has a notably user-friendly interface, a convenient drag-and-drop tool, and an audio feature that allows users to record their own voiceover right within the software. Plenty of pre-built whiteboard explainer video templates are provided to customize to one's liking. The software also offers full multi-timeline editing for users to simultaneously view all aspects of their animation (backgrounds, effects, captions, characters, etc).



Even with how surprisingly simple the software may seem, quality is certainly not sacrificed for ease of use with this whiteboard animation program. A large collection of diverse and engaging animation effects will bring more fun. Royalty-free media items and professional-grade fonts are available for resale and redistribution. It also allows easy output options for MP4 and GIF with high definition renderings supported for maximum quality. Creations made on the whiteboard animation program can be posted across social channels, and are ready to be shared onto Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and more.



An upcoming feature of Mango Animate WM is the integration of over 20 dynamic 3D characters to choose from to make presentations come to life. Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate, believes that these characters are key to further customer engagement. "Humans are captivated by animated movements, it's why Mango Animate WM has such an ample selection of hand drawing designs. Integrating lively 3D characters into the whiteboard animation program gives animations that last magic touch that captures and sustains customer attention." The software isn't merely useful for marketers – Mango Animate's whiteboard animation program has formed a dedicated base of supporters who create everything from visually engaging explainer videos to professional-grade training videos.



To download the whiteboard animation program, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a platform providing its users with cutting-edge innovation in professional animation video creation since 2003. Mango Animate has developed numerous easy-to-use software to aid businesses in visual storytelling through various animation and character video makers.