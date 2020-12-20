Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Software Changes the Way Companies Interact

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/20/2020 --Mango Animate, an animation software developer and leader, is pleased to be experiencing high patronage from users following the release and sales of the Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker (Mango Animate WM) on the global marketplace. The company, which prides itself on producing unique animation makers, is striving hard and expanding more to keep pace with the massive demand for its software as thousands of users continue to download the company's state-of-the-art whiteboard animation software.



Mango Animate is a pacesetter in the whiteboard animation software sector. The company is always innovating to create and introduce new tech products to spur the digital market place. The new Mango Animate WM enables companies, marketers, individuals, and HRs to communicate intended stories and messages through resounding animated whiteboard videos. The software's pre-selected range of hands is broad, and it also enables users to upload personal hands, thereby creating maximum flexibility.



The Mango Animate WM is loved and downloaded by thousands of users due to its superior features. This whiteboard animation software has a complete library of quality, customizable templates that cover several industries. It requires no technical skills and is easy for beginners to create incredible videos with top-notch audio and caption features.



"We understand the needs of the 21st century, especially at a time when remote working and remote communication is driving the economy currently due to issues like the global COVID-19 pandemic. Our pre-built templates, free media library, lively and quality animation effects, a catalog of different hand types, and powerful voiceover directly allow users in all industries to create and personalize stunning whiteboard video content for end-to-end communication and effective engagement," said Ken Glenn, CMO of Mango Animate when commenting on the release of their whiteboard animation software.



To celebrate the new release, Mango Animate WM is available for lifetime use for a special download price of $39. For more information, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is the leading software globally in animated video creation. Having just launched their new product, Mango Animate WM, the company provides user-friendly whiteboard animation software for business, personal, and educational uses.