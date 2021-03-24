Mango Animate Whiteboard Explainer Software Brings Fun to Communication

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/24/2021 --Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker, also known as Mango Animate WM, is the brand new whiteboard explainer software specialized in making hand-drawn whiteboard videos. It inherits the artistic design of Mango Animate's products and meanwhile adds unique features into the software.



Whiteboard videos are effective tools in explaining complex topics, making them easier to comprehend. "As more businesses and educational institutions move to online and remote formats, there is a growing need to find new ways to maintain engagement. Using our whiteboard explainer software gives users a chance to bring a little bit of fun and wonder to their audiences," says Ivan Leung, CTO of Mango Animate.



Having an idea or concept visually drawn out can make even the most complicated concepts easier to understand and retain. The Mango Animate's whiteboard explainer software has been created to allow users of all skill levels to design their own visually engaging content for business or education. The software provides a variety of templates to get users started, but it also allows users to customize components and create freely. The simple multi-track timeline editing makes it possible for beginners to customize their animations, characters, captions, voiceovers, and other effects with a handy drag and drop method.



A wide selection of hand types and gestures are provided to draw the video content. Users can customize the size, duration, direction to one's liking. They can also upload their own materials to the whiteboard explainer software as the drawing instrument or as the objects to be drawn. Camera effects make the entire video full of vitality as users can zoom in, zoom out, rotate and pan the camera on items. A way to capture attention and convey significant messages.



The Mango Animate WM is also an affordable software option for many companies and learning institutions, and Mango Animate WM is currently offering an introductory price of just $39.



To download the whiteboard explainer software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is one of the leading providers of animation software across the globe. Their various software, including a whiteboard video maker, animation video maker, character video maker, can conveniently be downloaded once for lifetime use.