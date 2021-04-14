Mango Animate Will Bring out a New Kinetic Typography Video Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2021 --Mango Animate never fails to dazzle users with its efficient and user-friendly software products. This time, the company has come up with an advanced kinetic typographic video maker tool that will help users level up their videos. Everyone prefers videos and any information exhibited creatively in this visual format keeps people hooked to it. Mango Animate's kinetic typography video maker is a ray of hope for everyone aspiring to leverage this powerful communication medium. The software will help them deliver their messages to the target audience in an innovative and eye-catching style with exciting animated text videos.



This software with comprehensive research and testing simplifies the previously complex and time-consuming process of producing animated text-rich videos. It empowers users to put together kinetic typography videos in a few minutes. This software also consists of a massive library of animated text video templates that are highly customizable, allowing video content creators to be creative to the maximum extent and quickly build professional and impressive text videos. Depending on the audience and the brand's niche, users can choose a suitable kinetic typography style, font, and more from the built-in resources.



"At Mango Animate, we believe in making technology more accessible and affordable. Our free text to video converter is a game-changer that will help people create irresistible video assets to thrive in this highly competitive digital space, " says Ivan Leung, the CTO of Mango Animate.



The kinetic typography video maker includes a free icon library and an animated cartoon character library, which will surely bring the wow effect to the videos. Audio is the soul of any visual content and this software focuses intensely on this crucial aspect. The typographic video maker is embedded with a text-to-speech engine that transforms text into audio that feels pleasant and natural. Adding a personalized voice-over is also possible with the record voice feature.



The software also allows users to share the produced videos to various online platforms including Vimeo, TikTok, YouTube, and more. The most sought-after feature of this software is that it is entirely free and the libraries of templates, icons, characters, and other resources are also royalty-free.



To learn more about this kinetic typography video maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a pathfinder in the animation software industry serving the creative industry with its highly efficient software solutions since 2003. The company has released three distinct animation maker tools to create outstanding explainer videos, whiteboard videos, character videos, and more with millions of downloads and a massive satisfied user base worldwide.