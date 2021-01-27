Mango Animate Will Launch a Free 2D Animation Character Creator Soon

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/27/2021 --With the help of 2D characters and skeletal animation of Mango Animate character animation maker, the transformation of static images to animated cartoon characters becomes easier and faster. This 2D animation character creator helps create animated characters, tailors them by adding expressions, poses, different body movements, and voiceover, and shares the artistic outcome in various forms like MP4, MOV, PNG, and animated GIFs on social media like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.



This software makes it possible to design and modify an animated character with a few clicks effortlessly. Now, cartoon characters can move or work the way a user wants or he imagines. This software provides a library of ready-to-use cartoon characters from where a creator can easily choose one character and utilize it as per his requirement.



Also, the 2D animation character creator programmed and designed by Mango Animate gives easy access to animation makers to add bones, edit poses or body movements, draw different facial expressions, and add any audio files. How a designed animated character will look, walk, run, sit, or stand will be in the control of the designers. With the help of this 2D animation character creator's huge motion library, animation not only becomes simple but also more fascinating.



Without any difficulty, users can use the 2D animation character creator to design their astonishing cartoons with a suitable voice track, unique dresses, skin colors, clothes, shoes, and others. Any individual or organization can use the software to create animations or graphics to represent their thoughts, values, and other aspects connected to them.



"We are devoted to developing such animation software that can help users discover their amazing talent and craft a wonderful creation. Mango Animate is dedicatedly working in the industry of animation creation and consistently generating more powerful and competent software, " says Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an innovative company that helps the creation and customization of animated videos become easier and faster with efficient animation video software. The R&D team of Mango Animate has been working in the creative field and has developed an innovative range of products that help users create wonder animation videos, business videos, and whiteboard videos.