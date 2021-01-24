Mango Animate Will Release a 2D Character Maker to Create Roles Efficiently

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/24/2021 --Nowadays, people are already common to make animated characters because of the upsurge of the animation industry. The 2D character maker improves users' efficiency through the various character animation resources to create new dynamic characters with a range of human emotions.



Mango Animate Character Animation Maker (Mango Animate CM) has a powerful accessory library and each role is professionally designed. Users can freely create characters with ease. In general, users can create new roles in two ways which include turning the static PNG/PSD files into dynamic animated characters or utilizing a library of animated characters. Moreover, the 2D character maker can adjust the character's posture and movement of each part by adding the skeleton. With a click of the mouse, users can give the static characters rich expressions and dynamic actions, making the roles more eye-catching and interesting.



"Education has entered a new stage of education Informatization. This situation will bring a new revolution to education," says Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "Mango Animate CM gives a platform for users to create an animated character in a flash. If a teacher wants to make multimedia courseware, the created characters can be transformed into teaching video content so that students can enjoy the most engaging courses ever. Also, the software can be used not only in the education field but also in the business field. In general, many traders always employ videos for product promotion or explanation to attract customers better."



If users choose the 2D character maker, they can have a wealth of cartoon character templates. With the character template library, users can select dynamic facial expressions and body movements with a single click, so that exclusive animated characters can be created efficiently and easily. Furthermore, users can import audio or video files to match the movements of the roles, providing the audience with an immersive experience. Most importantly, everyone can create professional-level 2D characters efficiently.



To know more details about Mango Animate CM, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a rising technology company specializing in providing a variety of animation software. Mango Animate develops a lot of simple and useful video software, including Mango Animate Animation Maker, Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker, Mango Animate Character Animation Maker, and Mango Animate Video Maker.