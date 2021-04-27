Mango Animate Will Release New Software Designed to Add Text to Video

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/27/2021 --The revolutionary tool is specifically designed for both personal and commercial users who need to fulfill the requirements of creating a text video. The latest software of Mango Animate designed to add text to video supports users to import text files easily and convert them into engaging videos rapidly.



This software that helps add text to video is specifically designed to create captivating and appealing videos and that is why it is the easiest software to learn and work with. All categories of people can make use of ready-made templates, pre-designed assets, and other features to make their unique videos even they don't have prior experience in making animations. It enables all levels of users to make text videos with the minimum amount of effort.



With a perceptive drag-and-drop combination, endless customization and easy-to-use essentials, this text video maker helping add text to video provides unvarying animated videos that engage, enthuse and captivate targeted audiences. Further, it is added with the feature of a specialized cloud which allows the generated animated videos to be stored online and can be accessed anytime and anywhere. This software built to add text to video also supports social media file sharing on platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and so on. In addition, it is cheering to know that it provides a free version to users.



"We are proud of our latest text video converter that is developed with the most modern innovative design and function. This is our latest software solution in what will be a line of products to better meet the broad needs of animators and I'm sure the marketplace will agree that our article to video software with enough proficiency to add text to video is truly a product for the 21st Century, " says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



To get more information about this free text video creator, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a software building company based in Hong Kong. The unique features of the software products especially in terms of the addition of text to video, creativity, and a rich library of free media and templates have made the company a leading provider of animation software. In addition, Mango Animate offers ready-to-go tools and elements to create stunning animated videos for any use, from education to marketing, appealing to all age groups.