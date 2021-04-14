Mango Animate Will Release Typography Animation Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/14/2021 --Mango Animate will release a text video maker that allows users to incorporate typography animation and turn text to video easily and intuitively. The new software enables individuals and organizations to really elevate their video production and grab the attention of their audiences by using typography animation to create studio-grade videos.



"Whether you are making a video for friends and family or creating a high-level business presentation, the ability to incorporate typography animation will undoubtedly ensure that your video is engaging and memorable," said Ken Glenn, CMO of Mango Animate. "Thanks to our new software, users can produce professional-looking videos without going to the expense of hiring a graphic designer or agency."



Despite the advanced typography animation capabilities of the text video maker, the software is remarkably easy to use, even for complete beginners. Using one of the pre-animated templates, they can convert text to video in minutes. With a wide selection of templates to choose from, they are certain to find one that meets their requirements. Thanks to extensive customization options, users can also make their own unique animations.



Besides being able to easily produce typography animation, Mango Animate's text video maker also allows users to easily incorporate free and high-quality icons to give their text additional visual appeal. The software is able to automatically select the perfect icons to go with a selected text, enabling users to effortlessly create videos that have maximum impact on viewers.



The icons will complement the stunning effects that can be used as part of the typography animations. Bouncing, sliding and typewriter effects are just some of the special effects that can be added to give the video professional-level production values.



Further helping to keep audience attention is the text to speech service that allows users to automatically turn text to natural-sounding speech. They can choose from a variety of accents and languages to communicate with different audiences. The created video can be extensively customized to suit a variety of platforms and easily shared via different formats on social media channels.



For more information, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Headquartered in Hong Kong, Mango Animate is a developer of state-of-the-art animation tools. Its mission is to enable individuals and companies to communicate more effectively by harnessing the power of animation.