Mango Animate Will Soon Launch Its Stunning Whiteboard Animation Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/06/2020 --Mango Whiteboard Animation Video Maker (Mango WM), the second software of Mango Animate, is about to be introduced to the market. From its professionally made templates to its ease of output and sharing capability, this software is poised to bring a new day to whiteboard animation video creation.



"Ease of use is one of the strongest attributes of our whiteboard animation maker," says Ivan Leung, CTO at Mango Animate. "No expertise is needed; simply drag and drop to create an engaging whiteboard animated video with our handy tools."



The whiteboard animation maker comes with an extensive selection of professionally designed templates that users can customize with stunning effects, smooth transitions, and personal materials to create whiteboard animated videos for any purpose. Also available for use is a free library of media resources that enable anyone to make captivating whiteboard animated videos, regardless of their level of expertise.



There is a large selection of hand types to choose from, including male and female of different sizes and with various gestures. Users have the option to add a magic personalized touch to their whiteboard animations. Record and edit their voices within the application to make custom audio for their videos. Then add bold captions, great background music, and sound effects, etc. The result is a whiteboard video that looks and sounds professional. The easy-to-use multi-track timeline allows for customization of the whiteboard video creator's characters, effects, animations, voiceover, and captions.



There are multiple options available for users to publish their whiteboard animations, for example, uploading to the Mango WM cloud as an online video or GIF for easy access, or distributing to local files as offline ones. Mango WM also supports users to custom their video sizes and dimensions to suit different purposes.



A whiteboard animation video is a fun way to pass information to the target audience. It makes it simple to explain difficult concepts and do it in an engaging way. The audience follows closely to the video as the whiteboard hand draws the whole story out, catching their eyes and keeping them engaged.



For more information, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an innovative company that provides intuitive software for creating, storing, and sharing animation videos. Mango WM is one of its latest products that allow for the creation of professional whiteboard animation videos with minimum effort.