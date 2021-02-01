Mango Animate Will Unveil a Powerful and Free Character Animation Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2021 --Mango Animate is soon going to unveil a powerful and free character animation software to the market. This software comes with a wealth of tools that equip users with ideas on how to make natural character animations that awaken the sensation of their audiences. With both 2D character and skeletal animation incorporated, animators will be able to add life to their projects by transforming static images into dynamic cartoon characters.



Mango Animate's free character animation software allows users to make stunning animations from PSD layers and PNG images. And by adding bones, editing poses, and applying dynamic animations, their projects will be full of vibrant life. The software has a wide selection of character animation resources that have been fully rigged and professionally designed to make every project outstanding and appealing to viewers. Its huge motion library helps speed up the process of character animation creation by providing the necessary body movements and facial expressions to the characters.



"Our powerful and free character animation software will help users produce videos that meet their objectives, " says Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "It has plenty of features every animator needs to design sophisticated animations that will give them an edge in the market. Our library of human and animal templates comes in handy and users can customize characters with the accessories available in the library so that viewers can enjoy an immersive experience."



Animators looking to make their projects super unique will greatly benefit from the free character animation software's infinite customization feature. Using this feature, they can freely swap character outfits and other accessories with just a simple click. And with access to the smart and intuitive Inverse Kinematic (IK) control feature, they will swiftly edit, adjust, and change the movement and posing of the characters. This will make the animations play more naturally as they fascinate the audience.



The free character animation software from Mango Animate will be ideal for all types of business and individual projects. It can help users explain concepts and ideas expressively to viewers. They can design their videos with clear and mind-blowing stories that will compel people to take appropriate action. It will be easy for users to demonstrate their brand power and values vividly, which will in turn help them achieve their business goals.



For more information about Mango Animate character animation maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate has outdone itself again by developing the character animation software that will cater to the needs of all animators, professional or not. The software has a plethora of features and functionalities to make any animation stand out.