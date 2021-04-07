Mango Animate Will Unveil an Innovative Text Video Maker

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/07/2021 --Mango Animate has once more brought its A-game by developing another thrilling product – the text video maker. The software, which will be unveiled soon, is going to help animators and enterprises breathe life into their ideas using unique brand animations and narrations. Mango Animate takes time to learn from the user community and design its products based on their market needs. It ensures that every product is engineered to help users' ideas thrive on their creativity.



The text video maker is more than just adding text to video. It incorporates motion typography formats that marketers will use to convert their articles and blogs to videos in multiple elegant typography styles. And they'll optimize their creations for social network distribution and sharing. Some of the formats include subtitle mode and rotate text mode, among others. It will be easy to change the aspect ratio with just a single click.



"Our text video maker has a kinetic typography editor that is user-friendly and fun to make even without technical skills," said Ken Glenn, CMO of Mango Animate. Users will enjoy utilizing the simple video editor when adding text to video. This will automatically generate compelling typography animations, icons, dynamic video background, and invigorating motion graphics. We are sure they will create impactful animated text videos for their audiences as soon as we release this software."



Mango Animate comprises devoted teams that strive to equip their clients with the best tools. Each software they develop is always better than the last. And they try to upgrade them to keep up with the changing digital market demands. The text video maker is one such product that will enable users to add video outros and intros to their projects to create crisp and intriguing motion typographies. They'll be able to personalize their creations with their logos, images, videos, and more. Including stunning music and bubbly transitional effects to projects will make it easy to impress and influence viewers.



The text video maker comes with amazing animated cartoon characters and a powerful voiceover tool to liven the motion typography. Having animated cartoon characters and matching them with perfect voiceovers will increase the fun of watching creations, which is an excellent way of making them memorable in the minds of those watching. It will create a fantastic flow of stories paired with characters that will evoke emotions in the audience. Combined with animated texts and subtitles, the text videos will deliver clear messages in a more fun and entertaining way.



For more information, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate focuses on developing diverse software for various animation videos, including whiteboard animations, explainer videos, character animations, and more. Their products are designed with advanced tools and features to make every project stand out.