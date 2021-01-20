Mango Animate WM: Impactful Whiteboard Presentation Software for Business Ideas

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/20/2021 --Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker (Mango Animate WM) has come to the rescue for people who always wish there was a substitute solution for describing complex business ideas when a PowerPoint presentation doesn't quite cut it. With this whiteboard presentation software, users can now create an engaging whiteboard presentation video in no time.



Animated whiteboard videos can be used to educate audiences about a product, a company, a brand, or a strategy. They can be also used to explain mergers, acquisitions, or organizational changes. "To this extent, Mango Animate WM is the perfect whiteboard presentation software that helps users fully embrace this powerful communication medium," said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "Users can create a captivating presentation that engages viewers, helps them to understand the concepts being discussed, and more importantly, remember the content long after the presentation," he added.



Mango Animate WM is designed with user-friendliness in mind. Get started by choosing one of many pro-designed templates, edit the template simply by dragging and dropping elements onto the timeline, import audio to clearly explain points, customize the watermark with uploaded logo, and then output the project as a video or GIF, ready for various use and sharing. To resize the video to fit desktop or mobile screens is just as easy with this whiteboard presentation software.



All of their content used to present on a plain slide, now come alive in a whiteboard video because the hand-drawing/writing effect can be added to the images, text, characters, etc. It seems like an artist is drawing on a whiteboard, elements appearing one after the other and accompanied by a narrative that clearly explains what is happening until the story unfolds. Mango Animate's whiteboard presentation software offers a wide selection of hands doing all kinds of gestures. Users can even upload their own hand to be the drawing hand. Best of all, it is reasonably priced at $39 for the professional plan and users only need to purchase it once for lifetime use.



For more information about the whiteboard presentation software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate provides users with innovative and powerful animation software to create digital masterpieces. Mango Animate WM is its leading whiteboard presentation software that allows users to make their whiteboard animation videos quickly and easily.