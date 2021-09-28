Mango Animate's 2D Character Creator Software Offers Unique Animated Characters

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/28/2021 --Mango Animate's 2D character creator software helps users take their still images and convert them into 2D characters for a fun web video, marketing material, or an animated YouTube channel. Mango Animate CM allows anyone to create their characters easily, without any prior art experience. Its intuitive interface makes it easy to use but powerful enough that even professionals can benefit from it. Unforgettable 2D characters are no longer out of reach anymore!



"Mango Animate CM allows you to build your own avatar and import it in video and GIF formats. The character creator is perfect for brands, businesses, teachers, and anyone looking to capitalize on animated content. It's easy to use—no coding or design experience required," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



The 2D character creator software has a huge collection of clothes and accessories that allow creators to choose the right outfit for the custom character. They can then easily change the colors and styles of the digital clothes and add glasses, hats, shoes, and other visual features. With this versatile 2D character creator software, users can import audio files as well. Then, simply sync the audio to match the character's movements and provide an amazing experience to the viewers. The software is available for free with a premium version at an affordable price.



The pre-rigged animated characters are fully editable too. With the touch of a button, users can swap clothes and accessories for the animated character. Choose from all kinds of different hairstyles and fashion items to build a distinctive animated character. The creators don't have to deal with lengthy processing time. This includes MP4, MOV, PNG, and GIF for blogs or social media sites.



To learn more information, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a leading tech company on a mission to empower animators with affordable animation software that's easy to use. The software solutions are built for beginners and pros alike to produce high-quality work. In addition, the animation software suite includes features that dramatically cut down the amount of time it takes to animate, making it easier than ever before.