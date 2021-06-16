Mango Animate's Animated Character Generator Creates Vivid Cartoon Characters

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/16/2021 --The use of animated characters in digital video content has become quite a trend these days. From their place in animated video ads to be used as narrators in education videos, they've almost become necessary for every organization that wants to influence its viewers. In an effort to make it easier than ever before for any individual or brand to create these animated characters, Mango Animate has built a convenient animated character generator.



Forget the days of painstakingly creating animated characters through complex modeling software —the new Mango Animate's animated character generator allows users with no animation experience at all to create high-quality animations easily from scratch through its step-by-step interface design, comprehensive and helpful features. The software is loaded with all the essential templates and assets to create visually engaging animated characters.



The software caters to a broader audience by accepting images in simpler PNG formats or PSD layers and transforming them into dynamic real-like characters by simply adding a bone structure to them. Later, using the built-in features, it is easy to edit the poses and movements to make them alive on the screen. The company is committed to making its software products a valuable resource for an average user, and this animated character generator is no different.



"Mango Animate Character Maker is a free animation software program with everything an animator of any expertise could want, including efficient tools like real-time character editor, templates, video or audio import tool, accessory library, and more to help users get started quickly. There are so many fantastic extras in the pro-version with unlimited access, which you can get at an amazing discounted price these days. Do check it out today!" says Ivan Leung, the CTO of Mango Animate.



The animated character can be made more realistic by adding a voice track through the import audio or video feature. The finalized character can be exported in an array of output formats, including MP4, MOV, GIF, and more!



For more information about this animated character generator, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a Hong Kong-based software enterprise offering animation videos, animated characters, and GIF maker solutions with various features, assets, and elements to make the video creation process simple and affordable.