Mango Animate's Animated Text Video Maker Helps Make Marketing Videos

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2021 --Mango Animate animated text video software has provided convenience for budding and professional marketers to convert their dull marketing text content into sparkling animated videos that compel their customers to engage with the business. The unparalleled animated text video tool has made the text animation video-making process fast and straightforward.



Mango Animate has designed this software considering the growing needs of users and understanding that not every business workforce has the technological skills to use complex software. This software is embedded with fully editable templates so companies can include their personal touch to the video according to their brand images and targeted audience. One of the best features of the animated text video tool is its range of typographic animation effects, allowing users to bring life into their text in various formats. From dynamic sliding in effects to the classic typewriter format, there are several choices to make the video more appealing.



"Creating engaging animated videos was a lot complex in the past and limited to professional editors and animation artists, which made it tough for emerging companies to incorporate video content in their marketing efforts. With our animated text video software packed with essential features, anyone can create kinetic typographic videos easily. Users can develop promos, ad content, social media posts, and a lot more in numerous styles in a matter of few minutes, " says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



To give a realistic feel to the video, a top-notch TTS technology is applied in the software with numerous natural sounding voices and a wide selection of languages to make it valuable to users worldwide. Users can also include audio in their own voices to the video through the handy voice-over feature. The animated text video maker features a comprehensive library of font styles for text, cartoon characters for narrations, icons, and more. After creating impressive, customized animated text videos, users can import the video in different formats according to the platform they want to publish them on.



For more information about this software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a leading company in the creative world founded in 2003. Since its inception, the firm has released multiple easy-to-use animated video software solutions to help users of all expertise and industries tell their stories through amazing animated explainer videos, whiteboard videos, character videos, and more.