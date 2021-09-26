Mango Animate's Animation Video Maker Helps Improve E-Learning Experience

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2021 --Animation is an effective way to hold learners' attention, create interest and intrigue. By adding animation elements to a course, teachers can greatly improve the course materials. However, the possibility of creating animation videos might seem like a daunting task as most people are not so tech-savvy to study animation from scratch. Mango Animate has provided an amazing animation video maker to help instructors create a great animation video in a short amount of time.



This super handy and powerful animation video maker is embedded with a complete range of features to help users produce beautiful animated videos. Mango Animate's animation video maker is a fun and easy way to make animated videos that tell a story, explain the concept, and a lot more. The program is so simple to use compared to similar products out there. And it's available for desktop devices for a variety of operating system versions.



"Learning doesn't have to be boring. We make it fun, interesting, and educational with our free animation video maker. Create a video within minutes and post it onto your e-learning platforms, websites, or more to offer the students an engaging way to study." says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



This top-of-the-line 2D animation video maker will make it easy for anyone, even complete beginners, to create animated content. Users don't even need to know how to animate. Just select a template, customize the content, and the job is done. The software offers a great amount of pre-animated templates that come with customizable text and content. Users can also create their own animated videos from scratch to be creative to the maximum.



This animation video maker also has a library of characters to narrate the videos. The character library contains above 40 characters, including students and teachers, to give a realistic feel to the videos. In addition, the free asset library filled with free ready-to-use images, SVGs, animation widgets, effects, SWFs, symbols, shapes, and charts will surely enhance the overall look of the animation videos, and the subtitling and recording feature will help creators to explain the content in a better way.



To explore more features of this animation video maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a powerful animation video-making company. Packed with a library of free templates and media, Mango Animate makes creating stunning animated videos easy. The software's intuitive interface, useful features, and templates appeal to both beginning and advanced users, while their polished results help creators stand out from the crowd.