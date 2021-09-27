Mango Animate's Animation Video Software Comes with Free Assets

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --Mango Animate excels in designing top-of-the-line video software products that give users the edge when showcasing their projects online. Their animation video software is built with a large library of free assets including media objects like animation widgets, shapes, SWFs, effects, images, charts, SVGs, and more. The software is user-oriented and it helps make next-generation animation videos with much ease.



Using the animation video software is a simple process. What one does is select a suitable template, edit and add relevant media and functions before publishing and sharing it with their audiences. A finished video created at Mango Animate exudes style, beautiful visuals, cool audio, speaking dynamic roles, subtitles and recording, and more. The software has every tool to help users add emotional touches to their creations with personal voices and characters to complement each voice. Each point they intend to drive across and each story they intend to tell leaves a lasting impression on the viewers.



"Our animation video software will guide you throughout your animated video creation process until you publish and share your project," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate. "We've some of the most interactive camera settings and scene transitions that flow naturally from one scenario to another. You can zoom pan or rotate camera effects at the right time and place to make your stories more interesting. We assure you of excellent animation effects that make your content lively and persuasive."



The animation video software has tools to make captivating animated video projects for all industries including education, business, medicine, hospitality, and much more. Users are not limited to what they can do with their projects. Mango Animate assures them of free access to tools, editing, publishing, and distribution. The multi-track timeline helps them keep things under control, like the background, camera, animation, and foreground effects. It is easy to customize these effects and duration using this powerful timeline.



To get more information about how to use this animation video software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a versatile animation video provider. The company caters to the needs of individuals, businesses, and marketers who need to produce impactful animated content for their audiences. They have a wide selection of animated video software to suit all industry needs.