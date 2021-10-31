Mango Animate's Animation Video Software Designs Videos with Customizable Effects

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/31/2021 --In this digital world where countless distractions surround people, the attention spans are shorter than ever. Most learners can't seem to focus on a lesson for longer than a few minutes, especially in the e-learning world. Fortunately, there is a way to capture the learners' attention with animation videos. Mango Animate has unveiled its animation video software that creates attractive and stunning animation videos.



Mango Animate's animation video software also has an infinite canvas from which people can explain their stories and content logically. After selecting the perfect template and editing it, users will start adding content and other features then merge them with the right characters, scenes, and roles. The infinite canvas offers a perfect space to manage their content from whole to part and vice versa. In this way, the animated video message or story will flow freely and allow viewers to understand better.



"Our animation video software is completely free with no payment details required making it one of the best software in terms of affordability," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



This animation video software also contains some highlight features as value-added benefits for users which include unlimited canvas to give a proper sequence to logical content of the video for viewers to easily understand. Impressive transitions such as hand pull, blind, flipbook, and shop-line maintain the attention of the viewers. Exciting camera settings for zooming, panning, and rotating to emphasize the important points and graphics within the video. Animation effects for entrance to building interest and exit to leave the audience with an impact.



Users can also use the built-in voice recorder feature to incorporate voice-over into the videos, add animation effects, multimedia elements, impressive scene transitions, and whatnot. The software has over 40 characters to narrate the content of the video dynamically. The animators can export the final product in multiple formats online video, offline video, or GIF when done with the edits.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is an easy-to-use animation video software provider that allows business owners and media content creators to create interactive and engaging videos for sharing through any channel. The platform lets users make anything they imagine: whiteboard animations, kinetic typography, animated GIF, and more.