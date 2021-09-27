Mango Animate's Article to Video Converter Greatly Helps Video Content Creators

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2021 --Text articles often get wasted in millions of articles published on the internet every day. Mango Animate has released an article to video converter to revamp those articles in stunning video content. The article to video converter offers a complete set of pre-designed templates so that anyone can instantly edit and personalize their videos with the click of a button. Furthermore, the templates are pre-animated to offer the utmost convenience to users.



Mango Animate's article to video converter is an easy-to-use yet very efficient program that transforms text into amazing animated videos in mere minutes. Making the articles more interesting for readers with animation is fast, flawless, and fun with Mango Animate TM. With its easy-to-use interface, Mango Animate TM allows users to create stunning text videos with animation effects sliding in, bouncing, typewriter effect, and more with only a few clicks!



"Our article to video converter is one of its kind is tool power-packed with features like industry-leading Text-to-Speech (TTS) service, free icon library, a powerful voice-over tool, and a lot more to empower uses to create stunning videos from text articles. It's perfect for marketers, businesses, and content creators who want to improve their marketing by turning their articles into videos," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



The article to video converter has all the essential features, including a massive free icon library to decorate the videos and make them eye-catching. The software developers at Mango Animate have recently added animated cartoon characters to narrate the videos' script to deliver a captivating experience to the viewer, ensuring that the audience's attention will be retained from start to end. The perfect voice-over tool, option to modify the font and text in the videos, adding outros and intros makes the software outshine another article to video converter tools.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a leader in the animation industry, offering a complete range of software to create text videos, animation videos, whiteboard explainer videos, and more. The software solutions have powerful features to create professional animated videos for business, educational, and marketing purposes, even if users have no prior animation experience.