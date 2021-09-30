Mango Animate's Cartoon Character Generator Helps Animators Create Cartoons

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2021 --Animated videos are the most versatile and powerful tool that can be used to convey complex concepts to viewers. Through vivid characters powered by creative storytelling, boring concepts can be made more interesting—and easily understood — regardless of the viewer's age. However, an average cartoon character generator usually comes with a limited number of avatars, thus limiting users to include the same characters in their projects.



To resolve this problem for animators, Mango Animate has developed a state-of-the-art cartoon character generator that can quickly convert any photo into a lively character. The cartoon character generator makes it simple to work with static images, turning them into characters ready to be placed in a YouTube video, educational videos, animated GIFs for blogs, and more. The software turns any image of a human or an animal into a character in a few simple steps.



First, pick a photo of the device image library, add bones to the body called rigging via a smart bone tool, and then apply motions to make the character move. For PSD layers, the software allows users to leverage a pre-built bone structure making the process faster. "Our cartoon character generator turns artwork into playable characters with realistic motions and unique outlook, so you spend less time creating and more time impressing your targeted audience," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



Not only this, the cartoon character generator offers facial feature customization by changing the hair color, adding a mustache by just picking it from this accessory library. Furthermore, to bring a wow effect to these characters, import a soundtrack to match the character movements. When the creation process is complete, preview the final character animation effects and export them in MOV, MP4, PNG formats or in the form of an animated GIF.



To download this software for free and explore its features, visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a leading provider of animation video software that allows users to create engaging and dynamic videos for social media, business training, and beyond. Functionality ranges from whiteboard videos and animated characters to kinetic typography and animated GIFs — this intuitive software suite can create anything an animator can imagine.