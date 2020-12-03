Mango Animate's Easy Animation Software Puts Animation at Everyone's Fingertips

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2020 --Many people have watched entertaining animated videos and wished they could produce similar creations. After all, a quality animated video is an effective vehicle for getting any message across. Many animation programs though are complicated and difficult to use. Mango Animate offers users easy animation software, Mango Animate Animation Maker (Mango Animate AM).



Beginners and experienced animators alike will find this easy animation software a breeze to work with. To begin with, Mango Animate AM provides skillfully designed, ready-to-use templates that anyone can use to create eye-catching animated videos. Templates can be quickly and easily customized using a simple drag and drop interface.



The easy animation software is equipped with everything that is needed to make stunning animated videos. The dynamic timeline lets users easily control all the elements of their videos. They can add media from the massive library of assets, realistic speaking character roles, and captivating animations and transition effects. Users also have the option to record their voices directly in the easy animation software and add captions to better connect with their audiences. Amazing camera effects like zoom, rotate and pan wow viewers with a professional appearance.



Animated videos created with this easy animation software can be shared in a snap. The software allows publishing as GIFs or offline videos in six different formats including MP4, AVI, and MOV. Users can also edit the video cover before publishing. A few clicks and the video can be uploaded to social media and other platforms for optimal viewing and sharing.



The Mango Animate AM is ideal for personal, educational, and business use. Animated videos can be used to make physical or online classes more engaging for students. They're also great for new employee training, retraining of tenured staff, and making virtual or face-to-face meetings more interesting. Home movies and celebrating special occasions are just a few of the personal uses of the software. Imagination is the only limit.



"We wanted to make animation easy and put it within everyone's reach," says Selena Lee, Chief Designer of Mango Animate. "All the features were designed with this in mind."



To download the easy animation software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a leading technology company that provides a range of options for creating quality animated videos. All their software is designed for quick and easy use.