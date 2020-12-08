Mango Animate's Explainer Video Software Enables Consumer Engagement

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2020 --Mango Animate Animation Maker, also known as Mango Animate AM is one of the best explainer video software that provides a convenient platform for users to develop captivating explainer videos for marketing endeavors, landing pages, presentations, and much more. After downloading and installing the software, users can immediately begin creating a project, which will come to life in just minutes by utilizing one of Mango Animate's beautiful templates. Lively animation effects, background images, and dynamic characters are the best way to provide feasible solutions to demanding consumer needs.



Using the explainer video software, users can easily upload their finished video to their website or social media accounts to quickly connect with their evolving customer base. Marketing campaigns can significantly benefit from this explainer video software because it encourages viewers to engage while companies give insight into their products. A static advertisement will keep a user scrolling, but a unique, colorful video will enable them to stick around to see what it entails. The same is true for an animated explainer video placed on a landing page, a proven tool to increase conversion.



It's challenging to capture online audiences' attention when there is so much competing content on the web. Consumers only spend a few seconds deciding whether to continue watching a video or scroll onto the next thing. A powerful Mango Animate intro effect will captivate viewers to keep watching and learn more in just a few seconds.



"Our explainer video software is the best way to provide product details, as it breaks down the benefits of a product in a way viewers can visualize it in their daily lives," says Mango Animate CMO Ken Glenn. "Through Mango Animate AM's storytelling capability, it is an excellent way to present a common issue and then offer a solution, which would be the advertised product or service."



The explainer video software consists of drag and drop tools, so creators can quickly build their brand's image and show off their goods. With resources like animated charts, graphs, shapes, SVGs, and SWFs, Mango Animate puts everything a creator needs at their fingertips. The software is practical and straightforward and requires no prior knowledge to get started.



To learn more about the explainer video software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a global leader in animation software that has been proven to transform businesses, among many other things. Their products effortlessly add enthusiasm to just about any project and offer a friendly, reliable platform to work with.