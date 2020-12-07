Mango Animate's Free Animation Maker Aims to Satisfy Different Needs

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/07/2020 --Animation is a fast-growing trend, and people are using it for a wide variety of purposes. Professional animation services can cost large sums of money and DIY animation software can also be expensive and difficult to use. People sometimes find themselves at a loss, having purchased animation software that they're unable to use because they don't have the required skill. Mango Animate offers a free animation maker that anyone can use easily, with no animation skill or experience needed.



Mango Animate AM comes with over a hundred and fifty professionally designed templates so there's no need to struggle with starting an animated video. Templates cover many industries and can be easily customized to suit any need. Users simply need to drag and drop multimedia elements, characters, text, and animations onto the template to create striking animated videos that will impress any audience, large or small. The free animation maker is perfect for people who are new to animation and small companies that can't necessarily afford pricey animation services or complex animation programs as they are for professional animators.



"We do offer paid versions as well," says Ken Glenn, CMO of Mango Animate. "But it was important for us to offer a free version because we understand that there are individuals and entities that will need that and we aim to satisfy."



The free animation maker features thousands of free assets including over five thousand vector images, symbols, shapes, icons, and charts that will enrich animated videos. There are also more than a thousand animated roles that can be used to act out any scenario. Hundreds of animation effects add life to all aspects of videos and forty-five transition effects ensure that viewers will constantly be engaged and entertained. Animators can also take advantage of the powerful recording tool and the ability to add captions to polish their creations.



This free animation maker is suitable for many uses. Educators can use it to create captivating lessons for their students. Businesses can utilize it for marketing and advertising, employee training and engagement, and virtual or face-to-face meetings. It's also handy for more personal uses.



To learn more about the free animation maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a revolutionary provider of animation software. They offer free animation makers for a variety of uses.