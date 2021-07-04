Mango Animate's Free Animation Software Creates Animated Videos Effortlessly

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/04/2021 --Animation has been extremely popular in the last few years. It's hard to watch any animated video without being amazed by the details in them. But despite the increasing popularity of animation, it can be difficult for aspiring animators to create their animations — particularly when the high costs associated with the software are added. Mango Animate is changing all that by offering a free animation software program that anyone can use.



This free animation software by Mango Animate has a variety of uses: from creating an advertisement video to designing animation for a company's website and even interesting educational materials for students. It is a professional and easy-to-use software program with a user-friendly interface. It is built for people who want to create animated videos but are not necessarily animators. However, the tool has all the right features and built-in assets to ensure that even non-professional animators can leverage it to bring the desired wow effect to their animation projects.



The free animation software has been built with the critical needs of animators in mind, including a multi-track timeline that delivers better results as it returns the control of every aspect of the animation in the creator's hand, including animation effects, duration, background, foreground, and more. In addition, the built-in recording and subtitling feature supports users in explaining every information in the best way and building a connection with the viewers. The export options include popular formats such as MP4 and GIF to publish videos online or save them offline.



"Mango Animate Animation Maker is one of the best animation makers that let users create professional-looking animations with ease. Whether you're an expert animator or you're new to the world of animated video, our free animation software's intuitive interface and short learning curve make it easy to get started and fun to use," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a Hong Kong-based software firm that provides a complete animation suite for producing amazing animated videos, character videos, text videos, and explainer videos. These software programs are ideal for any user who have no animation experience to professionals.

