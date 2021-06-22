Mango Animate's Free Animation Software Gets Amazing Reviews from Animators

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/22/2021 --Mango Animate, the leading provider of user-friendly animation software for professional and non-professional animators, has introduced a comprehensive solution to resolving the problem of expensive and complex software required for professional-quality animated videos. Now with the help of this free animation software, any aspiring animator or small business can produce such content without worrying about budgets.



This free animation software creates eye-catching and engaging animation videos easily. With its drag and drop functions and free multimedia objects collection, this software is perfect for those intimidated by the blank canvas. To get started quickly, try using one of its pre-built templates to make the first stunning animated video.



"We want to make animation accessible to everyone. It is a matter of pride for us to bring this free animation software to the global market. We hope that by doing so, we can bring animation to the masses and allow individuals to show their creativity in a whole new way, " says Ivan Leung, the CTO of Mango Animate.



The free animation software is embedded with a range of features like TTS, STT, multi-track timeline, and a lot more. Mango Animate Animation Maker is a tool that lets users create animation with ease by allowing them to import images, add subtitle text, music, and recorded sounds, and quickly animate it. Users can also add special effects, transitions, and other decorative items to make these videos more interesting. The software also includes free assets like images, SVGs, animation widgets, effects, SWFs, symbols, shapes, and charts.



This free animation software is available on Windows devices, makes it easy to create professional-quality animation videos for websites, blogs, presentations, and other multimedia projects, and is currently being used by businesses, animation video creators, small enterprises, and educational institutes around the globe to create animated videos.



To explore more of its features, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a Hong Kong-based software company that provides a comprehensive animation suite for creating professional quality animated videos, character videos, text videos, and explainer videos. The software products are perfect for any user who has no animation experience to professionals.