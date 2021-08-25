Mango Animate's Free Character Maker Creates 2D Characters from Image Files

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/25/2021 --Animated characters have been among the most popular and widely used multimedia tools for years—from TV shows and movies to YouTube videos and even social media. No matter the medium, animated characters are powerful tools that can help make content more appealing. However, creating them was not easy and cost-effective but not anymore. Even if someone is not a professional animator, they can still create animated content for their YouTube channel or website with Mango Animate Character Maker. (Mango Animate CM)



Mango Animate CM is a state-of-the-art character maker that lets everyone create animations easily and quickly. And its easy-to-use interface allows users to focus on creating assets instead of learning software. The tool allows customers to convert still images into engaging animated characters. "No other company offers this type of service—and it's incredibly useful for anyone looking to add a little more spice to their online videos and marketing campaigns," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



The character maker allows users to create cartoon characters with ease. With dozens of character templates (available in both human and animal avatars), creators can get the animated project off the ground in no time. The characters are ready-to-animate cartoon templates with all of the bone structure built-in. In addition, the software makes it to add poses and effects to the characters to make them dance, walk, run, and more. The customization option of the animated character is also endless.



The software comes with a huge library of different outfits, accessories, facial features, and other embellishments to modify the characters into the conceived ones. With simple drag and drop, users can alter the look of the 2D cartoon character with these features and items. Furthermore, as an alternative to using the pre-made templates, the software offers the ease of importing any custom image to transform into a lively character.



For more information about the software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a leading tech firm founded with a mission to provide affordable animation software for animators at all levels, from hobbyists to those working in the industry as developers and professionals. The company has released multiple animation software featuring an array of innovative features that streamlines the animation video creation process.