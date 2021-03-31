Mango Animate's Free Explainer Video Software Helps Promote Brands

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2021 --Mango Animate's innovative and user-friendly free explainer video software has created quite a buzz in the creative industry with an expanding user base since its release. This free explainer video software greatly helps companies who need to explore new methods to grab potential customers' attention and keep the current ones glued to their products or services.



With Mango Animate's free explainer video software, making visually pleasing videos will no longer be sophisticated or expensive and it is also accessible to a wide range of users. Mango Animate strives to smash this limitation by introducing its easy-to-use free explainer video software that enables everyone, regardless of the industry and expertise, to produce high-quality digital assets without any hassles.



"Nothing seems to work better these days than a compelling video highlighting all the crucial points concisely. Customer engagement can do wonders for a brand's progress but creating a customized one was previously a time-consuming and expensive affair. Our research and development team, capitalizing on our vast experience, has rolled out a state-of-the-art free explainer video software to simplify this process, enabling organizations and individual users to create appealing animated explainer videos that strike the right chord of the customers and drive them to take action, " says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



Mango Animate's free explainer video software is primed with all vital features that diminish the obstacles in the way of engaging animation videos, making the entire process plausible for non-tech savvy people. The tool comprises an extensive library of pre-built templates, images, SVGs, high-grade fonts, and effects with multiple options for incorporating personalized audio, captions, and multi-track timeline to bring control into the user's hands. This amazing explainer video creator ensures the process of making impressive animated explainer videos fun and easy.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a technology company founded in 2003, focusing on producing ingenious animation video software solutions to support users of all age groups and industries in making attractive animation explainer videos, whiteboard animation videos, and character videos to realize their goal of compelling storytelling. A free and premium version of its software products is available for users worldwide.