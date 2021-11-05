Mango Animate's Free Infographic Video Maker Creates Outstanding Videos

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/04/2021 --Infographic videos are a fun and visually engaging way to share data. Not only do they make content easier to comprehend, but online consumers are more likely to notice information when it's in an infographic video format. In comparison with still infographics, infographic videos are also easy to follow and break down complex concepts in an informative and simple way for the viewers to digest. This is why Mango Animate has released an intuitive and free infographic video maker to help users.



The software is designed keeping an average non-designer in consideration with limited technical and design knowledge. To make this infographic video maker suitable for a range of users from different industries, it has a big library to ready-made infographic templates. Whether it's a pet-related video or something from the world of sports, the templates are available on various subjects.



Furthermore, these templates can be modified according to the requirements to make them suitable for the viewers. In addition, users can take advantage of a massive asset library of images, SVGs, animation widgets, effects, SWFs, symbols, shapes, and charts to level up their videos.



"When it comes to conveying information that is important or that needs to be understood by your audience, nothing beats an infographic, and when in video format, the impact is doubled. Our feature-rich infographic video maker is aimed at beginners yet powerful enough for professionals to create a stunning output that reflects all the elements of a great video," says Winston Zhang, the CEO of Mango Animate.



The infographic video maker comes with hundreds of animation effects that can be applied and managed via the multitrack timeline. The multitrack timeline allows users to control backgrounds, foregrounds, animation duration, and a lot more in a single interface. In addition, the infographic video maker has stunning scene transition effects like hand pull, flipbook, blind and more to make the videos more appealing. Finally, to bring a personal touch to the videos, record the voice-over with the built-in subtitling and recording feature.



For more information about this software, visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a one-stop solution for animated content creation. Their collection of easy-to-use tools enables users to create animations from scratch with no prior skills or training whatsoever. From whiteboard animations to kinetic typography videos to character animations, Mango Animate has made it possible for everyone — not just the pros — to create professional and beautiful animated content.