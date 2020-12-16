Mango Animate's Hand Drawing Animation Software Makes Enticing Video Content

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2020 --Mango Animate Whiteboard Animation Maker (Mango Animate WM) allows users to convey messages through amazing videos. This hand drawing animation software is currently on sale for $39, with a one-time download affording users lifetime access to the product. Mango Animate WM makes it easy for everyday users to get started by providing an entire library of customizable templates, backgrounds, animations, and more that will yield expert-level whiteboard animated videos.



This hand drawing animation software is an effective tool for personal, business, and educational products. Users can develop an advertisement for a product or an explainer video for a classroom lesson in just minutes. Mango Animate WM provides everything users need to create stunning animations directly from within the software's platform. Hundreds of high-quality transition effects, enter effects, and exit effects will transform any idea into an attention-grabbing whiteboard video.



Mango Animate WM also allows users to upload their own media if they want to get even more creative. For example, although the software provides dozens of drawing hands of various sizes and gestures to choose from, users can upload an image of their own drawing hand to add a personal touch. Users can also easily record their own custom audio with the hand drawing animation software's voice recording tool.



Users can share their finished whiteboard animation videos to social media outlets such as Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and more. This hand drawing animation software has the ability to foster an eye-catching video that will stop viewers in the midst of their scrolling. People will mindlessly glance over static images and text, but a Mango Animate WM video will excite audiences to learn more about the content of the video.



"Our hand drawing animation software is so popular because it delivers professional-quality results at an affordable price," says the chief designer at Mango Animate, Selena Lee. "Whiteboard animations are one of the fastest, most efficient ways to spark interest in your product, service, or announcement. With our software, doing so has never been this easy."



To learn more about the hand drawing animation software, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate has developed various powerful animation software that is becoming increasingly popular across a multitude of industries. Unlike any other software of its kind, it is reasonably priced, has the most advanced tools and features, and allows for unlimited use once it has been downloaded.