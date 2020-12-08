Mango Animate's Infographic Video Maker Ensures Business Success

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2020 --Mango Animate is a frontrunner in animation video software due to its advanced features and straightforward platform. The company's infographic video maker, named Mango Animate AM, is designed to bolster business by provisioning insight into plans and projections for both internal use and potential partners. A comprehensive infographic is undoubtedly the best way to break down business tools and tactics.



Mango Animate AM caters to a vast range of industries by allowing for total customization. The software enables users to have full control over the creation process. By providing hundreds of infographic video templates, Mango Animate AM makes it easy for people in any business to get started, even those with no prior animation experience.



By integrating Mango Animate, a business can display their products and services in the most favorable light. Their infographic video maker is sure to captivate viewers by providing an audio and visual experience that will evoke a passion for a business or cause. With a Mango Animate animated infographic, content is no longer mundane and dull, but lively and inspiring. Users can animate figures, charts, and projections to strengthen important information.



Another way users can make their message clear and concise is by adding a recording of their voice along with text captions. Voice-overs can be recorded and edited directly within Mango Animate AM. Users can also easily import a PowerPoint to the infographic video maker, instantly converting it into an exciting animation.



Mango Animate AM produces stunning animations that exceed professional standards. There is no need for businesses to make significant investments into an animation when this infographic video maker makes the process quick, simple, and effective. All within one platform, users can upload custom content, choose from a massive library of media assets, and insert text, charts, symbols, images, and much more.



For fast and convenient sharing, the infographic video maker allows for flexible distribution. Animation videos can be published offline in six formats, or as a GIF and shared through social media channels. This way, businesses can get their infographic directly into the hands of potential partners and other people that matter.



"Our infographic video maker is designed to help our customers outshine their competitors," says Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate. "A vibrant animation is the quickest way to guarantee engagement."



To download the infographic video maker, please visit Mango Animate.



About Mango Animate

Mango Animate provides various animation software to a global network of business, educational, and personal users. With just a single download, Mango Animate gives customers lifetime access to the most advanced animation tools on the market.